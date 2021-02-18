Albany mass Covid vaccination site opens Monday

ALBANY (WALB) - Four Georgia mass COVID-19 vaccination sites, including one in the Good Life City, are set to open next week, according to GEMA and Homeland Security.
Starting Monday, Feb. 22, the mass vaccination site will be at the Albany Georgia Forestry Site, 2910 Newton Rd.
The drive-through site will be available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will have the capacity to vaccinate over 1,000 people a day.
“GEMA/HS’ efforts are designed to address the vaccination needs of underserved populations that have been hardest hit by COVID-19,” said Chris Stallings, GEMA/HS director. “The four sites selected all have surrounding populations with high percentages of minorities and individuals with incomes below the poverty line.”
Appointment only:
Appointments are mandatory and can be made by clicking here. Only those who fall under phase 1A+ guidelines can get the vaccine. This phase includes healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, adults aged 65+ and their caregivers, and first responders, such as law enforcement, fire personnel including volunteer fire departments, dispatchers, and 911 operators.
“The GEMA/HS Mass Vaccination Sites will not accept walk-ups, and we are strictly adhering to the guidelines for who is eligible for vaccination,” said Stallings. “We highly encourage people to complete the registration process using a mobile device, which makes the intake process faster.”
Those who do not meet the criteria of Phase 1A will not get vaccinated. Only one appointment can be made per person.
The other three sites will be in Clarkesville, Hapeville, and Macon. All four sites will be able to vaccinate 22,000 people a week.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.