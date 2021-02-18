Strong to severe storms and heavy rain take over Today. It is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for a slight risk of severe storms and flash flooding.
Rain lingers overnight into Friday morning. 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected. We will warm up to near 70 today and cool back into the 50s Friday.
Sunshine this weekend with freezing/frosty starts and milder afternoons. Shower chance returns Monday and then we warm back towards 70 mid-week, next week, and stay dry.
The Covid testing site at the Albany Exchange Club Fairgrounds is closed today because of the inclement weather.
First Alert Meteorologist, Chris Zelman
