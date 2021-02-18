First Alert Weather Day

Strong-Severe Storms & Heavy Rain with Flash Flooding

By Chris Zelman | February 18, 2021 at 6:33 AM EST - Updated February 18 at 9:18 AM

Strong to severe storms and heavy rain take over Today. It is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for a slight risk of severe storms and flash flooding.

Rain lingers overnight into Friday morning. 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected. We will warm up to near 70 today and cool back into the 50s Friday.

Sunshine this weekend with freezing/frosty starts and milder afternoons. Shower chance returns Monday and then we warm back towards 70 mid-week, next week, and stay dry.

The Covid testing site at the Albany Exchange Club Fairgrounds is closed today because of the inclement weather.

First Alert Meteorologist, Chris Zelman

