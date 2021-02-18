DOT video shows Douglas airport’s contribution to GA economy

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A new video by the Georgia Department of Transportation highlights the economic impact airports have on our state.
The Douglas Municipal Gene Chambers Airport was one of those mentioned for its role in supporting its surrounding community. Douglas Mayor Tony Paulk said because the city is rural, and isn’t located near a main highway, the airport makes it attractive when trying to recruit business.
“It just helps out the City of Douglas when we are competing with larger cities,” said Paulk. “The accessibility is paramount.”
Paulk says the airport is the city’s ‘economic engine.’ The video by the Department of Transportation called ‘Georgia Airports Mean Business’ said state airports account for almost $78 billion in annual economic benefits.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.