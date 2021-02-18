Detective recongized as Rotary Club of Valdosta’s officer of the year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One South Georgia detective has been recognized as the Rotary Club of Valdosta’s Officer of the Year.
Detective Heather Turner began her employment with the Valdosta Police Department in 2008 as a patrol officer.
In 2010, she transferred to the Bureau of Investigative Services where she has served as a detective in the Property Unit, Burglary Unit, and is currently assigned to the Person’s Crime Unit, where she serves as the department’s juvenile detective.
Turner specializes in investigating crimes against children and sexual assaults.
She was nominated by her peers, for her professional work ethic and her diligence in seeking justice for her victims.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.