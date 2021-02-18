Bainbridge child hit by car, woman arrested

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Just after 5:30 Wednesday afternoon, Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) officers were dispatched to East Broughton Street in reference to a traffic accident involving a child on a bicycle.
Officers found the boy and provided aid and comfort to the child, who was alert and conscious until EMS arrived and made preparations for him to be taken by medical helicopter, according to BPS. He was flown to Tallahassee, Fla. for treatment, BPS officials said.
The accident investigation was turned over to the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT), which spent several hours investigating the accident.
State troopers arrested the driver of the vehicle, Regzine Powell, 25, and turned her over to Bainbridge Public Safety for booking and fingerprinting. She was taken to the Decatur County Jail.
Powell was charged with DUI, driving while suspended or revoked driver’s license and serious injury by vehicle.
“Bainbridge Public Safety wants to thank South Georgia EMS and Georgia State Patrol for their swift response to the scene. BPS officers have had the child in their thoughts and prayers since the time of the accident and ask you to join them in praying for a full and complete recovery from this traumatic incident,” said Julie Harris of Bainbridge Public Safety.
