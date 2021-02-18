Ashes to-Go help those with busy schedules

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -On Wednesday, three Albany Episcopal churches had Ashes-to-Go for Ash Wednesday. Coordinators say they think it helps those with busy schedules.
St. Pauls, St. John, St. Mark, as well as St. Patrick’s Episcopal Churches, took part.
Ashes to-Go took place at the fountain in front of the Government Center in downtown Albany and at the churches.
Due to the pandemic, they wore masks and used a sponge to eliminate physical contact.
“Everybody has been very encouraging would be a word about using the sponge because they want to do Ash Wednesday and it’s a tradition that goes back you know a thousand years or more and this allows us to do that without having to stop that tradition,” Reverend Walter Hobgoog at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church said.
This is the second time they’ve had this event, they said this year’s turnout was bigger.
