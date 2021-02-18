2 arrested in 2018 Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) said it has made two arrests in the 2018 shooting death of Gary Jefferies, 45.
In a Facebook post, the department said Demetrious Covin, 23, and James Michael Hall, 53, have both been arrested in connection to Jefferies’ death.
Covin has been charged with murder and Hall has been charged with murder (party to a crime), APD reported.
Jefferies was found lying on his back, unconscious and not breathing, on August 11, 2018, in the backyard of an apartment in the 600 block of Mercer Avenue. He was later pronounced dead.
According to APD, a witness told police they were inside the apartment when two unknown suspects knocked on the door.
Jefferies went to open the door and later gunshots were heard, according to police.
Both Covin and Hall are being held in the Dougherty County Jail.
APD said this case is still active and ongoing. Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.