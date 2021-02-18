Albany Technical College adds new barbering program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College is starting a new barbering program.
The Department Chair for Cosmetology and Barbering, Arniecesha Price, said they needed this lab after getting lots of calls for a barbering program.
“It’s a booming industry now. That industry has taken off and it’s just big, everywhere,” said Price.
Price said Albany Tech is serious about the education they are going to provide for students who want to join the industry.
“We want to provide that quality education, so they can go to their boards and get a job,” said Price.
She said with this booming industry, she wants to encourage them to go further than just being a master barber.
“You can be a master barber for the stars, you can be a nail tech for the stars. I mean this industry right here can take you places you never thought you could be,” said Price.
For this reason, she said they wanted to make sure their equipment was top-notch and modern.
“That encourages the students because this is what they see all the time. You know the students now are talking about YouTube. I learned this on YouTube, I saw this on Instagram, so I want them to be able to see what they see on those different channels,” said Price.
She said this course at Albany Tech is more than just coming to school and learning what’s in the book.
“We do hands-on instruction and a lot of people learn better with hands-on,” said Price.
Price said while in the pandemic, students will still get that hands-on experience by practicing on mannequins.
“I just pray that we get that under control where we can just have students busting out the seams for this course,” said Price.
There will be a ribbon-cutting for the new program Thursday at 10 a.m.
