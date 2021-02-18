Albany State Men’s Basketball game against Savannah State postponed due to COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University Men’s Basketball team is facing its first postponement since the season restart in late January.
They were supposed to host Savannah State University Wednesday night until COVID-19 concerns popped up for the Tigers.
What would’ve been the Rams first home game since December 12, has been postponed.
This the seventh game to get postponed or canceled for Savannah State.
The Golden Rams secured their win of the season against Tuskegee, in their first game back after the 2021 season was put on pause by the SIAC.
Currently, ASU sits at 1-3.
Head Coach Patrick Gayle told me with the constant changes they try to keep their focus on the task at hand.
Turning negatives into positives.
”Another day, another challenge. So we’re going to practice for this weekend instead of getting ready for tonight and we’re still going to have the same intensity and same focus. We’ve embraced it and we’re not going to run away from that. We’re going to embrace it, we don’t have control over that. We can only control what we do. So, it’s another couple days to get the field up, another couple of days to get shots up and work on the things that we need to work on to be victorious,” said Gayle.
A reschedule date has not been determined.
At the moment, the Rams next game is at home slated for Saturday against Benedict College.
