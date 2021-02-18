Albany State Men’s Basketball game against Savannah State postponed due to COVID-19

”Another day, another challenge. So we’re going to practice for this weekend instead of getting ready for tonight and we’re still going to have the same intensity and same focus. We’ve embraced it and we’re not going to run away from that. We’re going to embrace it, we don’t have control over that. We can only control what we do. So, it’s another couple days to get the field up, another couple of days to get shots up and work on the things that we need to work on to be victorious,” said Gayle.