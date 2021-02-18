AAPHC to host pop-up vaccination event Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Area Primary Health Care (AAPHC) has launched a major mass vaccination program in Southwest Georgia.
As of Thursday, AAPHC has given more than 4,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to its patients and community members since January.
AAPHC will host a vaccination event at Monroe High School’s gymnasium on Saturday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Also, the East Albany location is currently vaccinating patients and community members who fall within the Phase 1A+ tier. This center is open five days a week and appointments are available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
“We’re proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish as one of Georgia’s largest community health centers,” Shelley Spires, AAPHC chief executive officer, said. “We’ve had other groups, some from California, call and ask for advice on setting up mass vaccination Centers. It’s rare that a medical group could scale-up such a program so quickly.”
AAPHC officials said the “all hands on deck” approach allowed them to open a mass vaccination center that can vaccinate upwards of 500 community members a day. Vaccine supply, however, has kept the numbers to under 200 a day.
“Our hope is that more vaccines are available to health care providers soon,” said Shelley. “We’ve been very fortunate to have vaccines arriving regularly, but if we need we had a steady supply it would make things so much easier.”
Community members who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and wish to schedule an appointment at AAPHC, can call (229) 338-7589 or visit the AAPHC website.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.