Voices of COVID-19, Season 2, Episode 1: From a broken heart to a bakery built by brownies

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB has launched Season 2 of the “Voices of COVID-19” podcast.
In the first episode of Season 2, Host Krista Monk sat down with Britny Wray. She’s the owner of the brand new Broken Heart Bakery in downtown Albany. Britny developed a heart condition during the pandemic and was told she couldn’t work until the doctors were able to figure out what’s wrong and how to fix it. So, to make up for some of that income, she started selling freshly baked goods out of her home. What started off as a small side project eventually grew so big, she couldn’t do it out of her home anymore. However, how could she juggle having three kids, all of which were doing virtual learning from home, taking care of and rehoming foster pets, and trying to keep herself and her family healthy in a pandemic, as well as trying to start a new business?
Listen to the first episode of Season 2 below:
The podcast is also available to listen to on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, Podcast Addict, Podcaster and Deezer to listen for free. Just search “Voices of COVID-19.” WALB is working to get the podcast on other platforms.
If you would like to tell your story about how you’ve been impacted by COVID-19, you can send an email to podcast@walb.com.
Catch up on the first season HERE.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.