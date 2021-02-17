Voices of COVID-19, Season 2, Episode 1: From a broken heart to a bakery built by brownies

In the first episode of Season 2, Host Krista Monk sat down with Britny Wray. She’s the owner of the brand new Broken Heart Bakery in downtown Albany. Britny developed a heart condition during the pandemic and was told she couldn’t work until the doctors were able to figure out what’s wrong and how to fix it. So, to make up for some of that income, she started selling freshly baked goods out of her home. What started off as a small side project eventually grew so big, she couldn’t do it out of her home anymore. However, how could she juggle having three kids, all of which were doing virtual learning from home, taking care of and rehoming foster pets, and trying to keep herself and her family healthy in a pandemic, as well as trying to start a new business?