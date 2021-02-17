Southwell to merge Tifton vaccination clinics

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Feb. 22, Southwell will move all of its COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Tifton to the clinic at the Tift Regional Community Events Center.
The center is located at 1657 South Carpenter Road.
The vaccination site previously operating at Southwell Medical Clinic, formerly known as Affinity Clinic, will be merged with the location at the events center.
“We wanted to streamline our clinics here in Tifton, but we are still very accessible for those populations who are eligible to receive a vaccine right now,” said Alex Le, the Southwell chief operating officer. “We encourage first responders, healthcare workers, individuals over 65 and caregivers to those over 65 to get a vaccine at our site at the Tift Regional Community Events Center.”
In addition to the site in Tifton, Southwell officials said they will continue hosting a vaccine clinic at Southwell Medical in Adel each Wednesday.
Vaccines at the events center in Tifton, as well as the site at Southwell Medical in Adel, are by appointment only. To request an appointment by phone, call (229) 353-2200 or request an appointment online.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.