First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday

First Alert Weather Day (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | February 17, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST - Updated February 18 at 11:46 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.

[ What is a First Alert Weather Day? ]

On Thursday, WALB’s First Alert Weather team said the severe threat for those north and west of the Flint River lowered to a marginal risk.

The slight risk remains for eastern counties in the WALB viewing area.

FIRST ALERT: Severe threat lowered for those north and west of the Flint River. Slight risk remains east.

Posted by WALB News 10 on Thursday, February 18, 2021

For the marginal risk, there is a 10 percent chance of flash flooding, a five percent chance of damaging winds and a two percent tornado chance.

For the slight risk, there is a 15 percent chance of flash flooding, a five percent chance of damaging winds and a five percent tornado chance.

Other weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather.

NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

