First Alert Weather Day declared for Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.
On Thursday, WALB’s First Alert Weather team said the severe threat for those north and west of the Flint River lowered to a marginal risk.
The slight risk remains for eastern counties in the WALB viewing area.
For the marginal risk, there is a 10 percent chance of flash flooding, a five percent chance of damaging winds and a two percent tornado chance.
For the slight risk, there is a 15 percent chance of flash flooding, a five percent chance of damaging winds and a five percent tornado chance.
Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:
WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather.
NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.
