Ellaville man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

MACON, Ga. (WALB) - An Ellaville man has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison after a traffic stop led to a gun charge, according to a press release from Peter D. Leary, the acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Leary said Gary Michael Buck, 39, of Ellaville, who is described in the release as a “convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history,” was sentenced for possession of a stolen firearm.
Buck previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a stolen firearm, the release states.
“It is both illegal and dangerous to possess a stolen firearm,” said Leary. “This office will continue to work hard to take stolen guns off the streets and out of the hands of convicted felons. I want to thank the Perry Police Department, ATF and FBI for their work in this investigation.”
According to Leary’s office, the gun was discovered on March 1, 2019, when a Perry Police Department officer attempted to pull him over on I-75. The release says Buck eventually stopped at the Exit 135 bridge.
When the officer approached the vehicle, the officer called for backup after smelling marijuana, the release states.
During the search of Buck’s vehicle, officers found a marijuana “blunt” in the backseat and a Hi-Point 9mm pistol on the floorboard, according to the release.
Leary said Buck admitted multiple times, both in recorded calls from jail and to an FBI agent, that he knew the gun was stolen.
The statement says Buck was most recently convicted in Sumter County Superior Court in February 2017 of felony burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Tilman “Tripp” Self sentenced Buck to eight and a half years in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.
“I think this sentence makes it very clear that criminals who repeatedly break the law and continue to possess illegal firearms, will be held accountable with lengthy prison terms,” said Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta. “Our partnerships with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies make these arrests possible, ultimately making our communities safer.”
There is no parole in the federal system.
