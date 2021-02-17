2 charged with cruelty to children in Dougherty Co. missing juvenile case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are behind bars after a missing juvenile investigation, according to the Dougherty County Police Department (DCP).
Gary Thomas and Gwendolyn Warren were each charged with one count of false imprisonment and one count of cruelty to children in the first degree.
DCP said on Feb. 13, police responded to a residence on Softwind Avenue in connection to a missing 12-year-old.
While gathering information, police said a room was found inside the home. Inside the room, DCP said evidence was visible that someone had been confined to the room under extremely inhumane living conditions.
After additional interviews, detectives said they were made aware that a juvenile boy had been confined to the room for an extended length of time.
The entry door to the room was also secured by a homemade sliding lock located on the outside of the door, with the inside door handle removed, according to DCP.
A thorough search was conducted for the whereabouts of the missing juvenile, who was later located on the property the next morning.
The juvenile was taken to the Lilly Pad SANE Center for further evaluation. The juvenile, along with his siblings, ages 14, 11, 9 and 7, has been removed from the home and placed with the Department of Family and Children Services, according to DCP.
This investigation is ongoing and police said more charges may be pending.
