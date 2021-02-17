UPDATE: 1 in custody, 1 still wanted in Americus shooting

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One suspect in Tuesday’s Americus shooting is in custody, according to the police department.
Devonte Jamal Tucker, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He is being charged with seven counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
APD said it happened around 1:20 Tuesday afternoon in the area of Beale Street in Americus on a footpath between Bessie Mays Circle and Beale Street. A 20-year-old man was shot once in the leg and is being treated at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.
Christopher Hurley, Jr., 27, is still wanted on one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
All of this comes as Americus police continue to investigate five shootings in three days that led to a total of four people being injured.
“The 15-year-old is still in the hospital but he’s in good condition. The other three were all treated and released,” said Americus Police Chief Mark Scott.
But should Americus residents be worried about any more shootings happening this week?
“Our citizens should be vigilant as always. It’s impossible for us to predict these types of crimes,” said Scott.
Chief Scott said if you see something you need to say something.
He said right now they are working to identify others and charges are pending.
This is still an active investigation involving the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Anyone with information on Hurley can call the anonymous Crime Tip Line at (229) 924-4102, or call and speak to an APD investigator at (229) 924-3677. Anyone who knows where he is should call 911 immediately.
