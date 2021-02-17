Albany organization set to host Apollo Night Talent Show

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our Kids, Our Future LLC is set to host its 2nd annual Apollo Night Talent Show for kindergarten through 12th-grade students.
The show will be on March 13 at 5 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Albany.
Show organizers said they are looking for musicians, singers, dancers, dance teams, rappers, comedians, poets, etc.
Only 10 slots are available for the show.
Each participant will be allowed two guests for the night. CDC guidelines for social distancing and sanitizing will be followed.
Organizers said there will also be a live stream option for additional guests.
Trophies will be given out to the winners, along with a cash prize for the first place winner.
Contestants will also receive an Our Kids, Our Future gift bag for participating.
You can click here to register. The deadline to register is Feb. 28.
For more information, you can email ourkidsourfuture21@gmail.com.
