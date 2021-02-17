Albany to host virtual meeting to reduce evictions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany will conduct a virtual Zoom meeting to help reduce evictions.
Certified Housing Counselor BJ Jackson said it’s important for people to understand the language of the CDC moratorium.
“It was just a temporary suspension of payment. It is going to lead to bigger homeless problems if we don’t find a way to negotiate something with the landlords to help them gain their funding back, as well as trying to keep tenants in a decent place to live,” Jackson said.
Understanding the language of the moratorium is important after President Joe Biden extended the mortgage relief ban on home foreclosures Tuesday.
The foreclosure moratorium was set to expire on March 31 and it is now in place through June 30.
For more information on the meeting, which is Feb. 18, from 6-8 p.m., click here.
