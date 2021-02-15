DCHD offers COVID-19 vaccinations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being offered by the Dougherty County Health Department (DCHD), at 1710 S. Slappey Blvd. in Albany, on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Who can get the vaccine?
Anyone 65 years old or over and their caregivers, health care workers, law enforcement, firefighters, 911 operators, and dispatchers.
All vaccine recipients:
Will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, will be required to wear a mask, will be asked to remain in the observation area for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.
Bring a valid ID, Wear clothing that makes your arm easily accessible.
CLICK HERE or call (229) 352-6567 to schedule an appointment.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.