DCHD offers COVID-19 vaccinations
The Dougherty County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccines. (Source: WALB)
By Dave Miller | February 15, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST - Updated February 15 at 11:54 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being offered by the Dougherty County Health Department (DCHD), at 1710 S. Slappey Blvd. in Albany, on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Who can get the vaccine?

Anyone 65 years old or over and their caregivers, health care workers, law enforcement, firefighters, 911 operators, and dispatchers.

All vaccine recipients:

Will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, will be required to wear a mask, will be asked to remain in the observation area for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

Bring a valid ID, Wear clothing that makes your arm easily accessible.

CLICK HERE or call (229) 352-6567 to schedule an appointment.

