UPDATE: Additional charges, arrests made in Americus January homicide

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two more people were arrested and charged in connection to a January Americus homicide, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
In Feb., Prelvis McKenzie, 31, of Americus, and Kenyatta Harvey, 30, of Americus, were charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection to the Jan. 3 death of Sammie White, 76.
McKenzie was already in jail at the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center on unrelated charges.
On Wednesday, McKenzie was also charged with participation in criminal gang activity prohibited. The GBI said McKenzie was also previously arrested on Jan. 3 on murder charges and remains in the Sumter County Jail.
On March 4, Anitha Brantley, 54, was arrested and charged with false statements and on March 8, Annissa Lassiter, 48, was also arrested and charged with false statements, robbery, and murder, according to the GBI.
Lassiter was already in custody in the Sumter County Jail on unrelated charges.
