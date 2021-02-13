Southwest Georgia leaders want to improve your Dougherty Co. home

By Bobby Poitevint | February 12, 2021 at 11:39 PM EST - Updated February 12 at 11:55 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia leaders want to help you make improvements to your home.

On Monday, a call-in event will be held for eligible homeowners to receive a copy of the Community Home Investment Program or (CHIP) Grant Rehabilitation Assistance application form.

Those who are eligible can get their roof or plumbing repaired, along with other upgrades to their home.

“We’re hoping that the CHIP will make these homes in Dougherty County more assailable, safe and sanitary for families with low to moderate incomes,” said Brenda Wade with Southwest Georgia Regional Commission.

If you’re interested, you have to call 1-886-467-7814 between 8 a.m. and noon on Monday to get that form.

Below is a full list of roads in the target area as well as the items you need for the CHIP Grant.

Streets in the target area for the Dougherty County CHIP Grant
Streets in the target area for the Dougherty County CHIP Grant (Source: Dougherty County)
Items need for the Dougherty County CHIP Grant
Items need for the Dougherty County CHIP Grant (Source: Dougherty County)

