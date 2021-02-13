Southwest Georgia leaders want to improve your Dougherty Co. home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia leaders want to help you make improvements to your home.
On Monday, a call-in event will be held for eligible homeowners to receive a copy of the Community Home Investment Program or (CHIP) Grant Rehabilitation Assistance application form.
Those who are eligible can get their roof or plumbing repaired, along with other upgrades to their home.
“We’re hoping that the CHIP will make these homes in Dougherty County more assailable, safe and sanitary for families with low to moderate incomes,” said Brenda Wade with Southwest Georgia Regional Commission.
If you’re interested, you have to call 1-886-467-7814 between 8 a.m. and noon on Monday to get that form.
Below is a full list of roads in the target area as well as the items you need for the CHIP Grant.
