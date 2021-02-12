Flash Flooding possible over the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re going into the weekend with a Flash Flood Watch in effect until Sunday evening. Multiple rounds of heavy rain are likely as abundant moisture filters into SGA. The first round of heavy rain arrives after midnight into Saturday afternoon. Showers taper off through the evening followed by another round Sunday which moves out by early evening.
Hefty widespread rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches with isolated amounts of 6 to 8 inches are expected over the weekend. The soils are saturated from rain this past week. Stay alert and keep a watchful eye to rapidly rising water.
Along with the rainy conditions cooler temperatures will be on tap. Highs drop into the mid-upper 50s with lows upper 40s low 50s.
Rainy weather continues early week with a brief break Tuesday before wetter conditions take over the rest of the week.
