Flash flooding possible over the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s a Flash Flood Watch in effect through Sunday as a steady flow of Gulf moisture keeps widespread rain heavy at times overnight into the weekend. Expect rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches with isolated 6 to 8″ possible the next 2 days. Along with the rainy conditions, we’ve got cooler temperatures on tap as highs only reach mid-upper 50s.