Flash flooding possible over the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s a Flash Flood Watch in effect through Sunday as a steady flow of Gulf moisture keeps widespread rain heavy at times overnight into the weekend. Expect rainfall amounts of 3 to 4 inches with isolated 6 to 8″ possible the next 2 days. Along with the rainy conditions, we’ve got cooler temperatures on tap as highs only reach mid-upper 50s.
There’ll some breaks in the rainy weather both Saturday and Sunday mostly late afternoon into early evening. Therefore not a complete washout but you’ll have the rainy weather for several hours.
Early week brings more rain late Monday into early Tuesday. Briefly dry Tuesday before wetter conditions take over Wednesday and Thursday. Back into the 60s until colder air arrives the end of the week.
