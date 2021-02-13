Cordele armed robbery suspect arrested; 2 others wanted

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One of the armed robbery suspects accused of robbing Save-A-Lot on Feb. 8 has been arrested, according to the Cordele Police Department.
The department said several developments have been made in the investigation.
Police said the same three suspects from the Cordele robbery was believed to have committed robberies in at least three other cities.
Cordele police said the Henry County Police Department is working an armed robbery at a cellular phone store in McDonough, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is working an armed robbery at a cellular phone store in Hawkinsville, and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a dollar store in Lake Park.
Information from each agency led detectives to Alando R. Johnson, 34, of Tennessee. Johnson was arrested on pre-existing arrest warrants in Lawrenceville on Feb. 10.
Police said they matched evidence from the other armed robberies to the one in Cordele and obtained warrants on Johnson for:
- two counts of aggravated assault
- armed robbery
- possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- firearm possession by a convicted felon.
Detectives said additional evidence is still being processed.
“We would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance: Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Police Department, and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. There were great assistance and collaboration between each agency,” Chief Lewis Green stated.
Additional information is still needed on the other two suspects and a smaller black SUV driven by the suspects.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921.
