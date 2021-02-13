Arlington council signs election agreement after subpoena from judge

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - Arlington City Council members are working together after signing an intergovernmental agreement Thursday night for Randolph County to put on the city’s March 16 election.
This comes after the entire council was sent subpoenas to be in front of Judge Joe Bishop on Friday at 1 p.m.
It was believed the council was in contempt of court for not yet entering into an intergovernmental agreement with Randolph County.
During an executive session Thursday night, the night before the hearing, council members came to an agreement and the hearing was canceled.
“Yes, we went into executive session and the council finally decided to vote and approve the intergovernmental agreement (IGA),” said Arlington Mayor Raymond Williams.
This means the City of Arlington Is agreeing to have Randolph County put on its March 16 election, as well as pay the estimated cost of about $23,000.
The council could have agreed to this during Tuesday’s meeting, however, Williams didn’t get the support he needed from council members to do so and move forward into an executive session.
Mayor Williams said he wants to set the record straight about rumors of higher water bills coming to foot the estimated $23,000 bill.
“Someone or somebody is stating to the people that $20 will be added to their water bill and that is fake news. I don’t know where it comes from but they need to cease and stop spreading those fake stories,” said Williams.
With the election now official, Williams said those eager to vote will begin seeing absentee ballots in the mail soon.
The election will be on March 16 in Arlington.
This is all goes back to a November 2019 election being thrown out after alleged voter irregularities such as absentee ballots not being filled out properly and the police chief, at the time, walking in on the city clerk opening ballots.
This is something the Secretary of State’s Office is investigating.
