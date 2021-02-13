Albany Salvation Army in need of food donations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Salvation Army of Albany said its food stores are nearing a desperately low level and need donations now.
The organization is very low on the amount of food it has for both its meal and food donation services.
The Salvation Army feeds hot meals six days a week to anyone, currently serving between 80 to 115 meals a day. It also distributes food assistance to people in need.
Salvation Army officials said they are seeing a “tremendous increase in need for emergency services, specifically food.” They also said they’re seeing a decrease in donations. So, they are asking residents to step up and help the people in their community.
“The food that’s donated to the Salvation Army in Albany, Georgia stays in Albany. We use that food again for the community meals we provide six days a week and also for our food pantry. So, we provide assistance for food in those two ways,“ explained Amy Bearman, the social services manager for the Salvation Army of Albany.
If you would like to help, you can call the Salvation Army of Albany Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (229) 435-1428, and they will tell you how you can make a donation.
The Salvation Army of Albany has been serving the community for more than 100 years and does most of its work through local donations. During this pandemic, the organization said it is in need of your donations now.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.