Today and Tomorrow: A journey through the Civil Rights Movement

“When that video was released, there was just like a prevalent feeling of numbness because like this is not the first time that this has happened. It just seems like you know, you turn on the news and it’s like, ‘oh another one, you know.’ And that shouldn’t be that way. It feels like Black people have been pushed into like this survival mode where it’s like you take in these horrific events that are occurring to you and your people and you just swallow them and you figure out, ‘okay, how do I keep pushing on,’” said Berry.