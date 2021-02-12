‘This my first time ever hearing someone taking a car from over here’: Albany mother’s child witnesses carjacking

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shanacee Peterson said she left her car running as she went back in her house Friday morning. A few moments later, her son told her a group of people took her car. Something she thought he was joking about until she walked outside.
Peterson said her car was found but she had to impound it since it’s so damaged.
The car won’t turn on and the bumper was damaged.
She said the Albany Police Department (APD) told her the carjackers were caught on Corn Avenue, near South Mckinley Street.
Her books, nursing school tools, and her child’s food were taken too.
She’s still shocked this happened.
”This my first time ever hearing someone taking a car from over here. Don’t nothing be happening right over in this little block. Don’t nothing be happening over here. I done been here for 10 years,” Peterson, who lives on South Harding Street, said.
Peterson said she hopes the culprits get prosecuted.
She said she’ll keep her car locked from now on.
APD is investigating the incident.
