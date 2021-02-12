Phoebe reports Friday COVID-19 numbers for Feb. 12

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System has released its latest COVID-19 numbers for Feb. 12.
As of noon Friday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 72
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 13
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 1,980
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 234
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 59
- Total vaccines administered – 26,518
“Today’s number of COVID-19 inpatients within our health system is 32 percent lower than it was just two weeks ago. While we hope the recent surge will be our last spike in cases, we cannot be sure of that,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System president and CEO.
“We know virus transmission continues in our communities, and we are concerned about the impact more contagious variants could have in our area. Even if we do not face another surge, we know the virus will still be with us for months to come. That’s why we continue to urge people to wear masks, avoid close contact with others and get vaccinated when they are eligible.”
Steiner said the hospital system is expanding its vaccination efforts “to ensure we protect as many people as possible,” even as Phoebe closely monitors and manages limited vaccine supply.
“We are now providing vaccinations to patients at four of our Phoebe Physicians clinics, with plans to expand to a fifth location next week. We are also working with the City of Albany, Dougherty County and the local Department of Public Health to reach people who may have difficulty making it to one of our vaccination sites, by offering pop-up vaccination clinics at community centers. We are going door to door in those neighborhoods to ensure these events benefit the folks in those communities,” Steiner said.
