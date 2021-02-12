Phoebe reports Friday COVID-19 numbers for Feb. 12

“We are now providing vaccinations to patients at four of our Phoebe Physicians clinics, with plans to expand to a fifth location next week. We are also working with the City of Albany, Dougherty County and the local Department of Public Health to reach people who may have difficulty making it to one of our vaccination sites, by offering pop-up vaccination clinics at community centers. We are going door to door in those neighborhoods to ensure these events benefit the folks in those communities,” Steiner said.