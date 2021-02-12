Over half a million dollars’ worth of drugs confiscated by Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office

On Wednesday, deputies stopped a vehicle for a registration violation and operating with no headlights, and deputies found nearly eight pounds of marijuana and over three pounds of THC-laced edibles in the car. Laurie Hardway and Paula Sue Taylor, both from Addison, Mich., also had nearly $50,000 in marijuana and THC edibles. They were traveling from Michigan to Daytona, Fla. Both have been charged with felony possession of a Schedule I substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.