Over half a million dollars’ worth of drugs confiscated by Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This week, members of the Lowndes County Sheriffs Office’s Interstate Criminal Enforcement team conducted traffic stops on I-75 which resulted in the seizure of illegal narcotics valued at approximately $600,000 and between $40,000-$50,000 in currency.
On Wednesday, deputies stopped a vehicle for a registration violation and operating with no headlights, and deputies found nearly eight pounds of marijuana and over three pounds of THC-laced edibles in the car. Laurie Hardway and Paula Sue Taylor, both from Addison, Mich., also had nearly $50,000 in marijuana and THC edibles. They were traveling from Michigan to Daytona, Fla. Both have been charged with felony possession of a Schedule I substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
That same day, deputies had to chase a vehicle for a traffic infraction. They used the precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, to get that car stopped. The driver Tony Jerome Henry was arrested for active warrants issued in Florida and numerous Lowndes County charges. The passenger, Jeremy Tims, of Tampa, Florida, was also arrested, and a total of 112 grams of marijuana and five bundles of cash, valued in excess of $40,000 was recovered.
The next day, Jason Green, who gave a New Orleans address, was stopped for a traffic infraction. Deputies searched that car and recovered 45 pounds of marijuana, 3.8 pounds of 400 Psilocybin (mushrooms) candy bars, and 250 THC vials.
All those arrested are being held in the Lowndes County Jail.
