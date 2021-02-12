Nextdoor app helps Albany Police Dept. in making arrests

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Department and the community are working together.
With multiple thefts this week caught on security cameras, the Nextdoor app and neighborhood watches are ways police have made arrests.
Albany police said through the Nextdoor app, you can remain anonymous.
“Them being anonymous, communicating with each other, make people feel safe that they’re not able to per se tell without there being repercussions if we catch a suspect,” said Lt. Carmelita Preston.
“It’s important to let your neighborhood watches know through social media, but also to report those to the police,” said Cpl. Rogelio Diaz.
Police said with Ring cameras and social media, they have been able to solve crimes more quickly.
They said in general, the first lines of defense in preventing crimes are you and your neighbors.
To eliminate crime in your area, police said to remove valuables from plain sight in your house and your vehicle.
