More rainy days ahead

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with warm 70s this afternoon. Other than a few sprinkles, we’ve had a break from the rain however showers move in through the evening followed by area fog. Rainy with 70s Friday. It’ll be the last warm day before cooler air filters in for the weekend. Finally a slow moving arctic front passes, but the really cold air remains well to our north and west. Highs drop into the upper 50s low 60s and lows into the 40s into next week. Not a perfect Valentine’s Day with a chilly rain and a bit breezy.