Litman Cathedral in Albany set to host February food giveaway

Litman Cathedral in Albany set to host February food giveaway
Litman Cathedral to host food giveaway Saturday (Source: Litman Cathedral HOGSIC)
By Kim McCullough | February 11, 2021 at 8:54 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 8:54 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Litman Cathedral House of God Saints in Christ will host a February food box giveaway on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The food giveaway is drive-thru only.

The limit is one box per household. The boxes also include meat products.

No one is allowed to get out of their vehicle.

Church officials said participants must have their back seat or truck readily available for the food box to be placed inside.

The church is located at 1129 West Whitney Avenue in Albany.

For more information, you can call (229) 439-2411.

FOOD BOX GIVE-A-WAY! Litman Cathedral will host it's Monthly Community Food Box Give-a-Way on this Saturday from 9:00...

Posted by Feeding the Valley Albany on Thursday, February 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.