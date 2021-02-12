Litman Cathedral in Albany set to host February food giveaway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Litman Cathedral House of God Saints in Christ will host a February food box giveaway on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The food giveaway is drive-thru only.
The limit is one box per household. The boxes also include meat products.
No one is allowed to get out of their vehicle.
Church officials said participants must have their back seat or truck readily available for the food box to be placed inside.
The church is located at 1129 West Whitney Avenue in Albany.
For more information, you can call (229) 439-2411.
