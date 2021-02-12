Jury trials could return to local circuits across Ga.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Chief Circuit Judges in the area could soon decide whether jury trials can take place. The State Supreme Court plans to make the announcement on March 9.
Greg Edwards, Dougherty County District Attorney, said the decision will be based on current COVID-19 trends.
Grand juries are meant to hear a case and decide whether charges stick.
Jury trials are used to acquit or convict the case.
For this reason, Defense Attorney Mark Brimberry said the pandemic led to his clients not being able to have their day in court.
“Those that are falsely accused, they are sitting in jail awaiting their day in court and we don’t know when it’s going to happen that’s the frustration,” said Brimberry.
District Attorney Greg Edwards said they’re looking at two dates for justice.
“We are looking at possibly beginning jury trials in April and grand juries perhaps in March, that’s all determined by the conditions of our circuit relative to the COVID,” said Edwards.
Chief Circuit Judge Rucker Smith said jury trials in the southwestern circuit will require temperature checks, social distancing, masks, questionnaires, and even cleaning air conditioning systems.
“So we don’t have the recirculation of the virus. It’s just another consideration you have to do when trying cases,” said Chief Smith.
Chief Smith said if circumstances with COVID-19 allows it, they will hold jury trials in April.
He said after a year of not having trials, there is a large backlog.
“We have to have jury trials. You can’t just charge people and leave the charges standing. You have to have a resolution to these cases eventually.” said Smith.
Chief Smith said they’re ready to get cases tried.
For those who have loved ones waiting for their day in court, March 9 will help determine that date.
