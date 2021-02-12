First Alert Weather

Rainy & Cool Weekend

By Chris Zelman | February 12, 2021 at 6:28 AM EST - Updated February 12 at 6:28 AM

Patchy morning fog and then showers likely with temperatures hanging in the 60s. Cooler and wetter Saturday and Sunday with rain and temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures rebound Monday back into the 60s and rain chances ease until the evening. Tuesday will be the driest day and temperatures near 60 degrees. A stronger cold front will arrive Thursday. Rain and thunder is expected leading up to it. Colder and drier by Friday next week.

First Alert Weather

Chris Zelman

