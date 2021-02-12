DPH Southwest Public Health to host Facebook Live Q&A

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health Southwest Health District will host its first “Real Talk,” a Facebook Live question and answer session.
The live will be Friday at 3:30 p.m. It will be hosted by Remy Hutchins, the infectious disease program director, and a member of the district’s Vaccine Equity Committee.
The topic is COVID-19 vaccines, and any questions related to the vaccine will be taken and answered in real-time, according to the district.
The district said this event is part of the district’s efforts to address vaccine hesitancy in our communities.
