Communities In Schools, LoveBox collaborate to promote healthy cooking with ‘Food of Love’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Communities In Schools of Georgia and LoveBox LLC are collaborating to provide around 125 families with a meal for their “Food of Love” event.
The event will be via Zoom on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
Families will be able to cook along with Chief Abner Stephens, founder of LoveBox LLC, in real-time.
Meal kits will be delivered to pre-selected families with enough food to feed a family of five.
The menu will include lemon pepper chicken, seasoned rice, steamed cabbage, sauteed vegetables, and a fruit medley.
The organizations said this event is aimed to promote parent engagement and participation, along with nutritional and healthy cooking.
You can also help families through Communities In Schools by sponsoring a family.
The mission of Communities In Schools is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.