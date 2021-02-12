2 arrested in Crisp Co. entering autos, burglary

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help getting stolen property back to its rightful owners.
Deputies said Lorena Nelson and Malcolm Mobley are connected to entering auto cases on Old Coney Road, Highway 41 South and a burglary on Cardinal Avenue.
Investigators have identified some of the recovered property owners, however, these items still haven’t been claimed. You can call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (229) 276-2600 if any of the items belong to you.
Deputies also said that some of the stolen items were sold locally.
You have 48 hours to return any purchased stolen property to law enforcement before you could be charged for possessing stolen property, according to the sheriff’s office.
Currently, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Cordele Police Department to determine if the two are connected to other entering autos in the city limits.
