Americus man arested on multiple felony charges

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, about 2:30 in the afternoon, members of the Americus Police Department (APD) located a suspect wanted on multiple felony charges in the area of Reddick Drive in Americus.
Zy’ibraviann Temale Streeter, 20, was apprehended after a foot chase. Streeter was armed with a .40 caliber handgun at the time of the arrest, according to police.
APD officials said he was wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened on November 10, 2020 in the 100 block of Hosanna Circle in Americus.
He is charged with one count of armed robbery, four counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony related to the November incident.
He is charged with reckless conduct related to the attempt to elude capture and additional charges may be pending, according to APD.
Streeter is being held at the Sumter County Jail.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.