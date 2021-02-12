Albany leaders discuss vaccines and vaccination pop-up sites at COVID-19 Task Force meeting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County leaders discussed new vaccine pop-up sites and when the vaccine could become available to the public.
Mayor Bo Dorough said there is speculation the vaccine will be available to everyone in April or May.
“The supply by that time should be sufficient to meet the demand as the federal government recently ordered an additional 200 million doses of various vaccines,” said Dorough.
Mayor Dorough said the Census Bureau estimates more than 16 percent of the county are 65 or older. That’s about 14,000 people.
For this reason, multiple medical centers are starting pop-up sites in the community.
Phoebe’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kathy Hudson, said there are a significant number of eligible people who may have difficulty getting to a vaccination site.
“So in order to make sure those are really hitting the targeted areas there only going to be advertised in those neighborhoods,” said Hudson.
Phoebe stopped giving first doses of the vaccine.
“We did receive a supply and we have enough for next week. To make sure we have enough to cover the second dose for everyone scheduled,” said Hudson.
Albany-Area Primary Health Care’s Director of Nursing, Rhonda Arline, said they will host a pop-up vaccination site too.
It will take place Saturday, Feb. 20 at Monroe High School from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“This event is open to our patients and community members of Southwest Georgia. Appointments are required so please call (338) 7589 to schedule,” said Arline.
Coroner Michael Fowler said he can see the light.
“I’m saying three months from now maybe we might be able to start going to weddings, going to sports events, maybe we can have a graduation of some form,” said Fowler.
He said if we continue following health guidelines, we may be able to lighten up on things.
We’ve heard the vaccine can help give you immunity to COVID-19. We’re now hearing it could also cut down on your quarantine period.
Dr. Charles Ruis, Southwest Health District Health Director, said the added vaccine benefit is “icing on the cake.”
He said the main advantage is to protect yourself and the community from the spread of the virus.
He adds more about the new information the CDC put out.
“Essentially what it amounts to is a bubble period of time following the complete vaccination that will allow you to avoid being quarantined if you are exposed to an active case,” said Ruis.
Dr. Ruis said to qualify for this period, you must be two weeks beyond your last vaccine dose.
He said during a two-and-a-half-month period, if you have no symptoms and have been completely vaccinated, you will not be asked to quarantine.
