Valdosta school benefits from sorority’s ‘Operation Warm Heart’

Good News (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | February 11, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 1:49 PM
"Operation Warm Heart" was part of Sigma Gamma Rho sorority's community service initiative. (Source: MICHELLE SCRUGGS)

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Kappa Psi Sigma alumni chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. recently selected one Valdosta City School as one of the recipients of a winter coat donation.

WG Nunn Elementary School was selected as one of those recipients, as part of the chapter’s community service project “Operation Warm Heart”.

They were also able to assist several counties in the surrounding area.

One of the organizers of the project, Deanna Brooks, said that as an educator with Valdosta City Schools, she is able to see the needs of some of the schools and recommended WG Nunn.

School counselors at the elementary school will oversee the distribution of the coats to students and families.

