Valdosta school benefits from sorority’s ‘Operation Warm Heart’

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Kappa Psi Sigma alumni chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. recently selected one Valdosta City School as one of the recipients of a winter coat donation.
WG Nunn Elementary School was selected as one of those recipients, as part of the chapter’s community service project “Operation Warm Heart”.
They were also able to assist several counties in the surrounding area.
One of the organizers of the project, Deanna Brooks, said that as an educator with Valdosta City Schools, she is able to see the needs of some of the schools and recommended WG Nunn.
School counselors at the elementary school will oversee the distribution of the coats to students and families.
