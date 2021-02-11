Turner Co. students will choose new mascot

After half a century, the school will be known as something other than "The Rebels." (Source: WALB)
By Keshawn Ward | February 11, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST - Updated February 11 at 12:46 PM

Ashburn, Ga. (WALB) - Turner County Schools are embracing a new brand by letting their students pick the new mascot.

After over 50 years, and after the classes of 2020 and 2021 spoke out, the Rebels will no longer represent their school identity.

Turner County School officials said students want a mascot that’s more inclusive, after voting through a Google form.

Turner County Schools superintendent Craig Matthews says this will unite instead of divide.
School officials said there have been mixed feelings about the mascot change.

”One of our teachers said it best: ‘It will increase student morale, and make students work harder.’ Therefore, it will increase teacher morale, and therefore, it will change the whole climate in the building, and just bring everybody together, and we want that to bleed over into the community” said Superintendent Matthews.

Matthews said the new mascot will be unveiled sometime in March.

