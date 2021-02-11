Turner Co. students will choose new mascot

Ashburn, Ga. (WALB) - Turner County Schools are embracing a new brand by letting their students pick the new mascot.
After over 50 years, and after the classes of 2020 and 2021 spoke out, the Rebels will no longer represent their school identity.
Turner County School officials said students want a mascot that’s more inclusive, after voting through a Google form.
School officials said there have been mixed feelings about the mascot change.
Turner County Schools superintendent Craig Matthews said this will unite instead of divide.
”One of our teachers said it best: ‘It will increase student morale, and make students work harder.’ Therefore, it will increase teacher morale, and therefore, it will change the whole climate in the building, and just bring everybody together, and we want that to bleed over into the community” said Superintendent Matthews.
Matthews said the new mascot will be unveiled sometime in March.
