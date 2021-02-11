‘This is a 10-second crime’: APD discuss package pirates

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Albany police say porch pirates have been around for years, but due to the pandemic, they’re swiping more packages.
Lieutenant Jon Segroves with the Albany Police Department said they are investigating around 20 to 30 cases of stolen packages.
“This is a huge crime of opportunity and people actually do this to make a living just about,” said Segroves.
He says some ways to prevent this crime is having someone home when your package is being delivered or having a hidden area not visible from the street.
“One other thing is, put a container outside that’s lockable, leave it unlocked when it’s delivered, have the delivery person lock it in the container so you can retrieve it,” said Segroves.
He said these crimes can happen in seconds.
“This is a 10-second crime. As long as it takes them to get from their vehicle to your porch and back to their vehicle, they’re gone,” said Segroves.
He said this is why video footage and these tips are so important.
“We’ve been able to get tag numbers off of vehicles and we’ve also gotten several videos from security home systems,” said Segroves.
Lieutenant Segroves said this issue has been happening for years but has gotten worse since the pandemic.
“Because of the pandemic, more items are being shipped to the house which is creating more opportunities for these types of criminals.”
He said not all of the thieves are local.
“When you’re out of your area, the likelihood of being identified is greatly diminished,” said Segroves.
Lieutenant Segroves said if you’ve had anything stolen, call APD and give them a copy of the item stolen so they have a way to identify it.
If you have any information or video that can help catch these kinds of culprits, APD asks that you call (229) 431-2100.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.