South Georgia Tech Lady Jets remain 4th in NJCAA Division I national poll

There was no change in the top 5 spots in the NJCAA national rankings. Trinity Valley Community College remained in the top position this week with a 5 – 0 record followed by Northwest Florida State College at 4 - 0. Chipola College (4 - 0) stayed in the number 3 spots following by South Georgia Technical College and South Plains College. South Georgia Tech is the only team from Georgia listed in the NJCAA top 25 rankings and has the best overall record of any of the top 25 teams. There are currently only 12 undefeated teams in the rankings.