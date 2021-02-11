South Georgia Tech Lady Jets remain 4th in NJCAA Division I national poll

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets remained in 4th place in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I women’s basketball national standings released February 8th, 2021. The Lady Jets, who are currently 9 – 0 on the season, also had six individual members to be singled out in the individual rankings and one member of the Jets earned national honors in the Division I rankings.
There was no change in the top 5 spots in the NJCAA national rankings. Trinity Valley Community College remained in the top position this week with a 5 – 0 record followed by Northwest Florida State College at 4 - 0. Chipola College (4 - 0) stayed in the number 3 spots following by South Georgia Technical College and South Plains College. South Georgia Tech is the only team from Georgia listed in the NJCAA top 25 rankings and has the best overall record of any of the top 25 teams. There are currently only 12 undefeated teams in the rankings.
In addition to the 4th place team ranking, South Georgia Technical College had seven individual players that were recognized nationally for their individual efforts. Sophomore center Femme Sikuzani, who stands at 6′ 5″ from Goma, DRC, earned national recognition in four different categories. Sikuzani is the 5th best rebounder in the nation. She has a total of 81 rebounds this season. The national leader has a total of 99.
She is averaging 4.4 offensive rebounds per game which earned her 32nd in the nation. She has a total of 40 offensive rebounds. Her free-throw percentage shooting is 86.4% or the 35th best in the NJCAA Division 1 league. Sikuzani was also ranked 48th nationally for blocks per game. She is averaging 1.4.
Sophomore guard Veronica Charles was listed in two categories. She is currently tied for sixth in the nation in steals per game with 4.3 per outing and 32nd in the nation in total points with 107. Her teammate, sophomore shooting guard Imani McNeal from Locust Grove, GA, has scored a total of 114 points this season which allowed her to earn the 18th place ranking in the nation. Sophomore guard Moe Shida earned the 35th place spot for accumulating 104 points so far this season.
Shida was also listed as 41st in assists per game with an average of 4.4 and Mikya Simmons was 30th in that same category with an average of 4.9.
Two other sophomores, Hope Butera, 6′ 3″ from Kigali, Rwanda, and Flore Ngasamputu, 6′ 2″ from Kinshasa, DRC, are also listed nationally for their individual efforts this season. Butera is listed as 20th in the nation in total rebounds with 64 and Ngasamputu, 6′ 2″ is currently 30th in total rebounds with 58. Butera was also listed as 39th in field goal percentage shooting. She is hitting 58.7 percent of her shots.
The only member of the SGTC Jets to earn national recognition this week was sophomore forward Jalen Reynolds, 6′ 7″. He is currently 5th in the nation in total rebounds with 74. He is 14th in defensive rebounds per game with an average of 7.6 and 23rd in total rebounds per game at 10.6.
The SGTC Jets are currently 3 – 4 overall with all three of their wins coming against nationally-ranked opponents. They are 1 – 0 in the GCAA Division I conference after defeating 17th ranked Central Georgia Tech in Macon.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.