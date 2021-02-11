Red Cross looking for blood donor ambassadors

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Red Cross says it needs more than just blood donors to make a blood drive happen.
The organization is now looking for blood donor ambassadors across South Georgia. Those are the people who greet and register you for the blood drive. Without them, things just don’t run as smoothly.
“We might have to import someone from another county, which is a longer drive for them,” said Sherry Nichols, regional communication director for Red Cross of Georgia. “Or, we might have to pull a staff member, which isn’t always the most efficient thing for the blood drive.”
The role is especially important during COVID-19 because of the increased need for blood drives.
The areas that are most in need of volunteers are Crisp, Tift and Ben Hill counties.
