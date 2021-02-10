Rainy weather continues

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers arrived late Wednesday afternoon and continued through the evening. Dense fog rolled in early and has reduced visibility areawide. There’s a Dense Fog Advisory until 10am Thursday.
Tomorrow rain chances are slim however showers return early evening followed by another foggy night. Isolated showers Friday become likely late evening into Saturday as a plume of moisture pushes in for wet a start to the weekend.
Enjoy the unseasonably warm temperatures a few more days. Although the arctic blast is being blocked, cooler air filters in over the weekend. The active weather pattern extends into next week.
