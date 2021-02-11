Phoebe makes progress on new expansion projects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is continuing its expansion project despite the pandemic.
“We’ve been focused on everyone, not just COVID patients,” said Scott Steiner, the Phoebe Putney president and CEO.
Steiner announced plans to invest a quarter billion dollars to transform the delivery of healthcare throughout Southwest Georgia back in August of 2019, and the work hasn’t stopped.
“Increasing accessibility and ambulatory arena in rural Georgia, private rooms, the OR, what we’re doing with our emergency room, NICU, trauma services, all these remain pieces that we still work on each and every day,” said Steiner.
The Phoebe Focus Project has allowed the hospital to break ground, rebuild and treat patients in its hybrid operating room.
“It’s a true operating room with all the sterility and everything you think of as an operating room and it’s got some pretty sophisticated cameras that can see through that skin and tissue to visualize for our surgeons, cells and veins and really help with vascular disease,” explained Steiner.
One of the first two surgeons to use the new technology has seen the growth and is excited to see the direction the hospital is headed in.
“We’re able to basically do the same type of things that could be offered in a larger city, we’re able to do that here, keep them here where they’re comfortable. They don’t have to travel and it’s less of a burden for them and we’re offering the same safe type of vascular procedures,” said Vascular Surgeon Dr. John Mix.
Mix said that with the help of the Phoebe Focus Project, he can do his job with fewer things to worry about.
“It makes our job easier because we have a room that is fully capable of doing everything the patient needs,” Mix said.
And with the patient in mind, they are hoping to continue expanding their reach in South Georgia.
“We want people to say I don’t have to go to Atlanta to get this world-class health care, it is right here in Albany, Georgia,” said Steiner.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.