Man who admitted killing wife of Ft. Stewart soldier sentenced to 60 years in prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah man who admitted to killing the wife of a Fort Stewart soldier will spend nearly 60 years in prison.
A judge sentenced Stafon Davis on Thursday, Feb. 11, for the murder of Abree Boykin.
Boykin was the wife of a Fort Stewart soldier.She was killed in her home on Post while her husband was deployed in 2018.
According to the Department of Justice, Davis admitted to shooting her as she was sleeping in her bed.
Two other suspects connected with the case are also facing charges.
