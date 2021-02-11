Lee Co. pay bump helps paramedic mom pay off family’s trip to Disney

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County paramedic is a little more excited for her family’s first-ever Walt Disney World vacation after a recent pay bump that will allow her to pay off the trip a little sooner.
The raises are for hourly public safety employees in Lee County who have special certifications, CDLs or specific educational backgrounds, like sheriff’s deputies, certified 911 operators and a few others, like paramedic Kaitlin Purvis.
Purvis said the pay raise is helping her pay off a spring break Disney trip with her husband and their 6 and 9-year-old, who have also never been to the House of Mickey Mouse before as a family.
“Wanna see the Toy Story and Frozen. So, we’re going to Hollywood Studios, that’s where they’re located at. We’re going to Magic Kingdom as well and Epcot,” said Purvis.
Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said those pay rates are now meeting or are even above pay rates for similar jobs across the state.
It will cost about $328,000 in the next budget year, which Mathis said the county can afford thanks to good budgeting over several years. He also said this comes with no tax increases.
Both Mathis and Purvis believe this will make more qualified candidates want to submit their resume to Lee County.
Purvis said the increase feels great and was needed.
“The chairman, our chiefs, have worked really hard to get us this pay raise so we really appreciate that too,” said Purvis.
The raises will go into effect in early March.
The full breakdown of the raises is below.
