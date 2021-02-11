$23K estimated cost for March Arlington Council election

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) -A $23,000 bill could be on the way to the City of Arlington soon.
That’s the estimated amount Randolph County is likely to charge Arlington for their March 16th election, according to Randolph County Attorney Tommy Coleman.
Arlington City Council members were supposed to go into an executive session Tuesday night to talk about litigation involving the election.
But it was a no-go after Mayor Raymond Williams didn’t get the support needed from the council to go behind closed doors.
“The next step is we’re going to call another meeting and then we’ll have to go into executive session to discuss the litigation. We’re going to have to vote to pay the bills because the bill has to be paid. I just want to reassure the people that there will be an election. The court has decided and we will move forward with the election,” Mayor Raymond Williams said.
Mayor Williams said typically funding for elections comes from the city’s general fund budget.
Now, the March 16th election will be held in Arlington.
Randolph County Attorney Tommy Coleman said Randolph County will be putting on the Arlington election and providing things like poll workers and machines.
You can read Judge Joe Bishop’s full January 26th order about this election below:
